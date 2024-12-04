Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM) Short Interest Up 8.9% in November

Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the October 31st total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Journey Medical stock opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23. Journey Medical has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Journey Medical in the third quarter worth about $59,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Journey Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Journey Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Journey Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Journey Medical by 13.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 12,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

DERM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Journey Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Journey Medical in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Journey Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

