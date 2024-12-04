Kerry Whorton Cooper Sells 500 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $37,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,710.99. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Upstart Stock Performance

NASDAQ UPST traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.63. 5,625,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,892,791. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average is $38.97. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $86.07.

Get Upstart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on Upstart from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.