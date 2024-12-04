Kestra Investment Management LLC Takes $204,000 Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in HF Sinclair by 11.1% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in HF Sinclair by 122.4% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 7.5% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.76 per share, with a total value of $193,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,556.68. The trade was a 3.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 2.7 %

DINO stock opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.20. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.46%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

