KiOR (OTCMKTS:KIORQ) versus Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Head-To-Head Contrast

KiOR (OTCMKTS:KIORQ – Get Free Report) and Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.2% of Gevo shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Gevo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get KiOR alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for KiOR and Gevo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KiOR 0 0 0 0 0.00 Gevo 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

Gevo has a consensus price target of $8.63, indicating a potential upside of 482.77%. Given Gevo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gevo is more favorable than KiOR.

This table compares KiOR and Gevo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KiOR N/A N/A N/A Gevo -510.04% -14.95% -12.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KiOR and Gevo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KiOR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gevo $17.20 million 20.60 -$66.21 million ($0.34) -4.35

KiOR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gevo.

Summary

Gevo beats KiOR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KiOR

(Get Free Report)

KiOR, Inc., incorporated on July 23, 2007, is a development-stage and is a next generation renewable fuels company. The Company is engaged in developing a commercial process to produce cellulosic gasoline and diesel from abundant, lignocellulosic biomass. The Company has developed a two-step technology platform that converts non-food lignocellulose into cellulosic gasoline and diesel that can be transported using the existing fuels distribution system for use in vehicles. The other renewable fuels are derived from soft starches, such as corn starch or cane sugar, for ethanol, or from soy and other vegetable oils for biodiesel, cellulosic fuel is derived from lignocellulose found in wood, grasses and the non-edible portions of plants. The Company has not generated any revenue.

About Gevo

(Get Free Report)

Gevo, Inc. operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for KiOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KiOR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.