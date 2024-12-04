KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) Addresses Impact of 2024 Bureau of Industry and Security Rules

On December 2, 2024, KLA Corporation released information pertaining to the new interim final rules introduced by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security. These rules add new entities to the U.S. Entity List, further regulating KLA Corporation’s capacity to offer specific semiconductor capital equipment products and services to customers based in China without a license.

Referred to as the “2024 BIS Rules,” the regulations are intricate, prompting a thorough review by the company to gauge their implications. KLA Corporation has conducted preliminary assessments of the potential effects on its business in the December quarter following the implementation of the 2024 BIS Rules. As a result, the company has affirmed its guidance for the quarter concluding on December 31, 2024, aligning with the details previously disclosed in its earnings statement for the quarter ending on September 30, 2024.

Further insights into the broader business context and the anticipated influence on the company’s activities in the calendar year 2025 due to the 2024 BIS Rules will be shared in public statements during investor conferences unfolding on December 3-4, 2024.

It’s essential to note that the information disclosed in this report, other than historical data, including details regarding the guidance for the quarter closing on December 31, 2024, falls under forward-looking statements. These are protected by the Safe Harbor provisions established in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are constructed based on present information and anticipations, entailing numerous risks and uncertainties that could potentially lead to results differing from those illustrated in the statements.

Various factors may contribute to the variance in the actual outcomes, such as market conditions, global economic fluctuations, international operations risks, evolving regulations from the Bureau of Industry and Security, intellectual property disputes, as well as cybersecurity threats, and natural or geopolitical crises. The company’s statement emphasizes a commitment to providing necessary updates to stakeholders regarding any material changes.

To access a comprehensive understanding of the potential factors that could lead to a disparity between projected and actual results as stated in this report, interested parties are encouraged to refer to KLA Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year concluded on June 30, 2024, along with subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, outlining risk factors. KLA Corporation does not currently intend, and assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements unless required.

This report was signed on December 2, 2024, by Bren Higgins, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer of KLA Corporation.

