Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Holdings Cut by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,512 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KSS. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 14.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 50.0% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 183.8% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

KSS opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $315,392.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,116.73. This represents a 10.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

