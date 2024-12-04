Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the October 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 138.0 days.

Konecranes Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KNCRF opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. Konecranes has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $71.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.96.

About Konecranes

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services material handling solutions. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers workstation lifting system, overhead cranes, hazardous environment cranes and hoists, warehouse automation, and core of lifting, such as gears, motors, and controls; and provides crane advisory services.

