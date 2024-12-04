Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,400 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the October 31st total of 184,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Korea Electric Power Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE KEP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.38. 344,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,653. Korea Electric Power has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 14.3% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 91.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

