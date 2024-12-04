Kroger Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 24,260 put options on the company. This is an increase of 100% compared to the typical volume of 12,152 put options.
Kroger Price Performance
Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $59.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,458. Kroger has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $61.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.48.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.09 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.
Kroger Announces Dividend
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,036.44. The trade was a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $167,265.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,743.01. This trade represents a 5.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $721,243. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 14.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,269,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,426,000 after buying an additional 281,878 shares in the last quarter. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,037,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 59,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth about $95,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on KR. StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kroger
About Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
