Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$29.88 and last traded at C$29.71, with a volume of 8440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LB shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$27.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -303.23%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

