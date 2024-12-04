Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $5.06. Lavoro shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 151 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Lavoro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lavoro
Lavoro Stock Down 1.4 %
Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lavoro Limited will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Lavoro
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lavoro
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.