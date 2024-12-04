Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $5.06. Lavoro shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 151 shares trading hands.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Lavoro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Lavoro Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lavoro Limited will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

