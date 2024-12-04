Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 98.50 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.24), with a volume of 20537592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92 ($1.17).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LTG. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.27) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.01) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £776.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,300.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a GBX 0.45 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. The company operates in two segments, Content & Services and Software & Platforms. Its software and platforms include Gomo, a cloud-based HTML5 e-learning authoring distribution and video platform; Rustici Software, which offers software and expertise to help companies create, distribute, manage, and play e-learning-compliant content; PeopleFluent, an integrated talent management and learning solution; and Affirmity that provides a portfolio of software, consulting services, and blended learning solutions.

