Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.
Lion Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.21.
About Lion
Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company provides dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.
