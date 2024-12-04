Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) CFO Michael Kaseta Sells 1,091 Shares

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Kaseta sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $12,557.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,895.28. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Kaseta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liquidia alerts:

On Monday, October 14th, Michael Kaseta sold 3,892 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $43,240.12.

Liquidia Price Performance

NASDAQ LQDA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,832. Liquidia Co. has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Liquidia during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liquidia in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 38,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LQDA shares. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Liquidia

About Liquidia

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.