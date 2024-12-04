Lori Ann Flees Acquires 2,500 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Stock

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) CEO Lori Ann Flees bought 2,500 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,285.92. The trade was a 6.96 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Valvoline Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:VVV opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $48.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on VVV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Baird R W upgraded Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 92.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 57.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 1,617.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

