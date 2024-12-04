Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 12,760,599 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 37,587,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LCID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cfra set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.16.
Get Our Latest Analysis on LCID
Lucid Group Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Lucid Group
In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 374,717,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,519,430.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,041,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,827,207.87. This represents a -102.19 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Lucid Group
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 24.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Italy S.r.l. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,209,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 435,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 131.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 420,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 238,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 39.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.
About Lucid Group
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lucid Group
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.