Mach7 Technologies Limited (ASX:M7T) Insider Rebecca Thompson Purchases 400,000 Shares

Mach7 Technologies Limited (ASX:M7T – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca Thompson purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.37 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$148,000.00 ($96,103.90).

Mach7 Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Mach7 Technologies Company Profile

Mach7 Technologies Limited provides enterprise imaging data sharing, storage, and interoperability for healthcare enterprises in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe and internationally. The company offers enterprise diagnostic viewing, which includes eUnity zero-footprint viewer that connects departmental imaging from across the enterprise to deliver studies to care providers via the EMR.

