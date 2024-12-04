Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT) Insider Signal Gold Inc. Sells 15,035,795 Shares

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report) insider Signal Gold Inc. sold 15,035,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total value of C$225,536.93.

Magna Terra Minerals Price Performance

Shares of CVE MTT traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.04. 3,354,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Magna Terra Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.02 and a twelve month high of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$3.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03.

Get Magna Terra Minerals alerts:

About Magna Terra Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Viking and Great Northern Projects located in the Newfoundland and Labrador; Cape Spencer Project located in the east of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick; Hawkins Love Project located in west of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick.

Receive News & Ratings for Magna Terra Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna Terra Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.