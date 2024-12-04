Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT) Insider Signal Gold Inc. Sells 15,035,795 Shares

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report) insider Signal Gold Inc. sold 15,035,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total value of C$225,536.93.
Magna Terra Minerals Price Performance
Shares of CVE MTT traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.04. 3,354,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Magna Terra Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.02 and a twelve month high of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$3.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03.
About Magna Terra Minerals
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Magna Terra Minerals
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Magna Terra Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna Terra Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.