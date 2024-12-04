Manohar K. Raheja Purchases 4,624 Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) EVP Manohar K. Raheja purchased 4,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $18,449.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,469.76. This trade represents a 4.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Sight Sciences Price Performance
Shares of SGHT opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07.
Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 63.30% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGHT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sight Sciences
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGHT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sight Sciences by 31.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 12,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.
About Sight Sciences
Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sight Sciences
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.