Marcho Partners LLP Reduces Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Marcho Partners LLP lessened its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,786 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises about 17.9% of Marcho Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Marcho Partners LLP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $67,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,267.67.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,929.49 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,324.99 and a twelve month high of $2,161.73. The stock has a market cap of $97.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,014.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1,872.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total transaction of $99,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,425.24. The trade was a 17.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

