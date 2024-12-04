Maren Capital LLC Has $91.57 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Maren Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,070,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,640 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up approximately 7.5% of Maren Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Maren Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $91,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CP stock opened at $75.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $72.22 and a 12 month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CP. Stephens lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

