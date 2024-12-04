Martingale Asset Management L P Has $512,000 Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,298 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 13.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 84,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 81.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.02 million, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.95. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.25. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

