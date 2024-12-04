Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stock Position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $986,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 141.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 160,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 93,702 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 38.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 330,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 91,679 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 83.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 297,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 135,426 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $851,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Theravance Biopharma

In related news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 322,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,687. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Up 4.2 %

TBPH stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.23. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $11.71.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.16). Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 24.79% and a negative net margin of 78.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TBPH. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partners lowered Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.