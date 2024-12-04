Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 521 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Danaher were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.16.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $240.86 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $215.68 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $173.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.61%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.