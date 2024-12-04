Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CFO James Daniel Fay Sells 119,312 Shares

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 119,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $564,345.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,690,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,866.34. This represents a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Daniel Fay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Matterport alerts:

On Tuesday, October 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $111,750.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, James Daniel Fay sold 24,692 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $104,447.16.

Matterport Stock Down 0.6 %

MTTR stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. Matterport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.91 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 157.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the second quarter worth about $27,598,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Matterport by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,045,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 744,582 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,142,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,722,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.