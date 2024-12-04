Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CRO Sells $388,943.17 in Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CRO Jay Remley sold 82,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $388,943.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,408,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,662,800.98. This represents a 5.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jay Remley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Matterport alerts:

On Friday, September 6th, Jay Remley sold 5,772 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $24,011.52.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Jay Remley sold 28,465 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $124,107.40.

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of MTTR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,465,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,356. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. Matterport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.91 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 157.21%. Matterport’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,598,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,045,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 744,582 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,142,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,722,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport during the second quarter worth about $1,520,000. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.