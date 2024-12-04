Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Shares Up 8.8% – Should You Buy?

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.55. 695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Mazda Motor Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

