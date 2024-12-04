MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $9,580,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2,414.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 457,631 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $5,455,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 27.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,313,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after buying an additional 279,793 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 30.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,026,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after buying an additional 238,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

NYSE:STWD opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.69. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.63 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

