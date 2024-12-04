MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.92 Million Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,568,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,743,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 358.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

GHC opened at $946.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $860.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $785.79. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $628.50 and a 1-year high of $972.13. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Graham’s payout ratio is 13.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

