MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in SEA by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $115.48 on Wednesday. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $117.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 769.87 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.05 and a 200-day moving average of $83.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). SEA had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Phillip Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.21.

About SEA

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Featured Stories

