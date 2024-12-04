MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in CarMax by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in CarMax by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.09.

CarMax Stock Performance

KMX opened at $84.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.06 and a 200 day moving average of $76.28. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.25.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

