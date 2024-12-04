MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTLT. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In other Catalent news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $119,580.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,150.88. This represents a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle R. Ryan sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $167,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,849.50. The trade was a 20.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,114 shares of company stock valued at $305,931 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Price Performance

CTLT stock opened at $61.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.51. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average is $58.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). Catalent had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Baird R W lowered shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CTLT

About Catalent

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.