MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of International Bancshares worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 73.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,749 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,937,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 716,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,991,000 after buying an additional 18,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $72.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.90. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $46.60 and a 12-month high of $76.91.

In related news, CEO Dennis E. Nixon sold 34,815 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,512,946.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 965,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,667,053.30. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

