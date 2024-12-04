MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Declares $0.01 Dividend

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0148 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIF remained flat at $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,869. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83.

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

