MFS Multimarket Income Trust Announces Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MMT)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0339 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

