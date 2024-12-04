Millburn Ridgefield Corp Purchases 34,124 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 357,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,124 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF accounts for 0.5% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $19,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWW. &PARTNERS increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 10,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 457.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 74,916 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4,737.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWW opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

