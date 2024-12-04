Miller Investment Management LP Grows Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Miller Investment Management LP boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Miller Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $29,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 757.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $248.42 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $156.56 and a 1 year high of $283.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.39.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

