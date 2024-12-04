Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $1.58 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $800,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,507,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 90.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Finally, Marshfield Associates raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 302,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,849. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,247.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $914.50 and a 12 month high of $1,255.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,196.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,113.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.72 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,248.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.