Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,610 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172,614 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,792,000 after buying an additional 6,565,775 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,309,000 after buying an additional 2,436,012 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after buying an additional 2,402,484 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,937 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.65. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.79 and a 12-month high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.