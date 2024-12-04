Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 330 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. decreased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in STERIS by 154.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.32, for a total value of $365,532.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,363.04. This represents a 12.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,603,710. The trade was a 35.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $216.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.04. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $195.50 and a 12-month high of $248.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.02. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

