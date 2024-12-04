Miura Global Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Miura Global Management LLC cut its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up about 7.7% of Miura Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Miura Global Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 21.0% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 92,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 28.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 24,180 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 14,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Finally, ClearAlpha Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $1,250,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,306.06. This represents a 93.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at $133,046,484.48. This represents a 9.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,174 shares of company stock valued at $27,323,759 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $90.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $133.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.77, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.97 and its 200 day moving average is $81.03. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $53.93 and a 1-year high of $91.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BSX. Bank of America upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

