Miura Global Management LLC Sells 260,000 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Miura Global Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 86.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 260,000 shares during the period. ADMA Biologics makes up 0.9% of Miura Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Miura Global Management LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADMA. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 21.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Insider Transactions at ADMA Biologics

In other ADMA Biologics news, CFO Brad L. Tade sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $317,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,007.95. This represents a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $166,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,290.27. This trade represents a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ADMA. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

ADMA opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.55. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The firm had revenue of $119.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ADMA Biologics

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.