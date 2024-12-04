Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.26, but opened at $5.12. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 115,466 shares changing hands.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 351.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,355,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,204 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 3,594.0% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 157,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 152,995 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 28.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 19,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 143.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.