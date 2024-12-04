MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $969,000.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $969,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,121,006 shares in the company, valued at $362,084,938. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
MongoDB Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of MDB stock traded up $17.37 on Wednesday, reaching $341.38. 1,213,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,034. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.33 and a 200-day moving average of $269.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $212.74 and a one year high of $509.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,102,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,632,000 after purchasing an additional 592,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,776,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,222,000 after acquiring an additional 400,705 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 496,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,098.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 424,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,084,000 after acquiring an additional 388,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on MDB
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.