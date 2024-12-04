MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $969,000.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $969,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,121,006 shares in the company, valued at $362,084,938. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MongoDB Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of MDB stock traded up $17.37 on Wednesday, reaching $341.38. 1,213,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,034. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.33 and a 200-day moving average of $269.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $212.74 and a one year high of $509.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,102,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,632,000 after purchasing an additional 592,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,776,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,222,000 after acquiring an additional 400,705 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 496,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,098.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 424,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,084,000 after acquiring an additional 388,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.96.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

