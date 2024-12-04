MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $380.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $305.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MongoDB from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.96.

MongoDB stock opened at $324.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of -107.29 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.33 and its 200 day moving average is $269.77. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $212.74 and a 12-month high of $509.62.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.17, for a total transaction of $698,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,469,175.02. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $1,451,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,307 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,925.17. This represents a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,600 shares of company stock worth $6,569,819. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in MongoDB by 682.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in MongoDB by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

