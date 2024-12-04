Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and traded as low as $25.10. Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF shares last traded at $25.63, with a volume of 9,200 shares trading hands.

Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 million, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of -1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.63.

About Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (CSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US-listed pre-combination special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) through the use of common stock, warrants and rights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.