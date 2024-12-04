Morse Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 180.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,646 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 620,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after purchasing an additional 50,304 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth $5,780,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,848,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,449,000 after purchasing an additional 170,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $125.54 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.39.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 184.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $95,903.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,390.40. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,864,657.56. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,962,112 shares of company stock worth $2,114,595,059 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Fox Advisors raised Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.06.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

