Morse Asset Management Inc Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Morse Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 9.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 49.8% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 0.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $570.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.59 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $528.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.39. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $457.52 and a twelve month high of $629.38.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.80.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

