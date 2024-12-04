Morse Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 339,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 36,326 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 971.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 407,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after buying an additional 369,594 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 15.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 865,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,697,000 after buying an additional 114,600 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,273,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $31.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.25. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

