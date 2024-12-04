Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $29.76 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 394,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,483 shares during the period. CoStar Group makes up about 1.5% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of CoStar Group worth $29,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in CoStar Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 4,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 36,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 37,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CoStar Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,500 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $439,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,784.24. The trade was a 8.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 14,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,099,963.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,263,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,315,527.66. This represents a 1.18 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $80.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.39. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.16 and a beta of 0.83.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $692.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.91 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

